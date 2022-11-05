Manish Sisodiya claims his PA 'arrested' by ED after conducting raids

'Severe' yet again: Delhi air continues to remain toxic with AQI at 431

New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 05: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of his Personal Assistant (PA) and arrested him (PA).

"They raided my house by filing a false FIR, searched my bank lockers, and investigated my village but found nothing against me. Today, they conducted an ED raid on my PA's house and did not find anything, so now they have arrested him and taken him away," said the deputy CM said in a tweet.

इन्होंने झूठी FIR कर मेरे घर रेड करवाई, बैंक लॉकर तलाश लिए, मेरे गाँव में जाँच कर ली लेकिन मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कहीं कुछ नहीं मिला

आज इन्होंने मेरे PA के घर पर ईडी की रेड करी वहाँ भी कुछ नहीं मिला तो अब उसको गिरफ़्तार कर के ले गये है.



भाजपा वालो! चुनाव में हार का इतना डर.. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 5, 2022

The AAP leader also added, "BJP people! So much fear of losing the election."

Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Dy CM Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours

However, BJP leader and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia refuted the claim of Manish Sisodia and said he (Sisodia) is the accused number one and why probe agencies shouldn't investigate such a case.

"The accusations by BJP were true as Kejriwal had to take back the excise policy, it proved our allegations," Bhatia added, according to an India Today report.

According to the reports, the ED is carrying out searches in the Delhi excise policy case in the national capital.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 16:05 [IST]