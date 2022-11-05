YouTube
    Manish Sisodiya claims his PA 'arrested' by ED after conducting raids

    New Delhi, Nov 05: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of his Personal Assistant (PA) and arrested him (PA).

    "They raided my house by filing a false FIR, searched my bank lockers, and investigated my village but found nothing against me. Today, they conducted an ED raid on my PA's house and did not find anything, so now they have arrested him and taken him away," said the deputy CM said in a tweet.

    Manish Sisodia

    The AAP leader also added, "BJP people! So much fear of losing the election."

    Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Dy CM Manish Sisodia for over 9 hoursDelhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Dy CM Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours

    However, BJP leader and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia refuted the claim of Manish Sisodia and said he (Sisodia) is the accused number one and why probe agencies shouldn't investigate such a case.

    "The accusations by BJP were true as Kejriwal had to take back the excise policy, it proved our allegations," Bhatia added, according to an India Today report.

    According to the reports, the ED is carrying out searches in the Delhi excise policy case in the national capital.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 16:05 [IST]
