Man suffering from depression jumps on Metro tracks, but miraculously escapes with minor injuries

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26: A man jumped on the tracks at Uttam Nagar West station of the Delhi Metro on Thursday but fortunately, the train was coming at a very low speed and he received only minor injuries.

The services were affected briefly between the Dwarka and the Kirti Nagar stations on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

The elderly man, identified as Amreek Singh, has been suffering from depression and undergoing treatment for psychiatric issues. Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar, alighted from the platform and lay down in the gap between the tracks. The train was coming at a slow pace and he received only minor injuries. The man was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and is stated to be out of danger, PTI quoted police official as saying.

The Blue Line of the DMRC connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic city in Noida. However, metro services on other lines remained normal.

On Sep 11, a 40-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. The victim died on the spot. No suicide note was recovered

On September 7, 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an incoming metro train at Model Town Metro Station in Delhi. The deceased was identified as Sonakshi Garg, a resident of Paharganj. Police found a suicide note from the site that said no one should be held responsible for her actions. Police did not suspect any foul play in the case.

[Delhi: Man jumps in front of train at Mandi House metro station]

On Apr 22, a man, aged around 35, died after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train at the Mandi House metro station. The train was headed towards Vaishali when the man jumped in front of it around 8.30 pm. He was rushed to LNJP hospital where he was declared brought dead

On Apr 10, a 65-year-old man reportedly jumped in front of a Delhi Metro train and was crushed to death. The incident took place at Ramesh Nagar Metro Station in the national capital.

In March, a man jumped in front of an oncoming train at the GTB Nagar metro station.