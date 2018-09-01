  • search

Man stabbed for a mobile phone, 3 killer juveniles arrested

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 1: Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death after robbing his mobile phone at north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla flyover, the police said.

    On August 27, the police received information that a man had been stabbed. The deceased was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said. A tattoo was found on the deceased's right hand which read "Shambhu Kumar", Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.

    Representational photo
    To identify him, his photo was circulated on WhatsApp in the nearby labour quarters and factories. He was later identified as Shambhu (29), she said. The juveniles were apprehended after Shambhu's mobile phone was traced, Prasad added. They admitted to their crime and told the police that they had killed Shambhu with an intention to steal his mobile phone, she said. Shambhu's mobile phone, the knife used in the crime, blood-stained clothes of the juveniles, which they wore wearing during commission of crime, have been recovered, Prasad said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    murder stab new delhi juvenile

