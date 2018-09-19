  • search

Man flees with truck to sell it; arrested

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Noida, Sep 19: A truck helper was arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar Tuesday for allegedly stealing the multi-axle vehicle and planning to sell it off, according to the police.

    The 22-tyre truck, costing Rs 35 lakh and registered in Rajasthan, has been recovered along with over Rs 50,000 in cash that was stolen from the driver, the police said.

    Man flees with truck to sell it; arrested
    Representational Image

    The helper, identified as Nitesh Rathore, from Mainpuri district, was held Monday night, a police official said.

    Also Read | 9 dacoits accused of several loots arrested

    "On a tip-off, the helper was held from the Agra-Allahabad highway last night," Dankaur station house officer Farmood Ali Pundir said.

    During probe, the police team recovered the cash, the driver's driving licence and mobile phone along with another stolen mobile phone from the truck, he said.

    "When quizzed, Nitesh told police that he had planned to sell the truck off in Agra," the SHO said.

    The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master).

    For More New Delhi News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    stealing arrested delhi police new delhi indian penal code

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue