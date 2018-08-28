  • search

Man arrested for killing daughter and attacking family

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 28 : 55-year-old man allegedly killed his daughter and grievously injured other members of his family at Sangam Vihar area, police said.

    Nand Kishore, the accused, attacked his wife Viyawati, two daughters Kavita (22) and Suman (24) with an iron rod, they said. At the time, Kishore's three sons were present in another room of the house, they added. Kavita was declared brought dead to the hospital while Vidyawati and Suman are critical.

    Kishore repairs bicycles in Sangam Vihar and is said to be facing financial constraints. The accused has three sons and three daughters. One daughter is married, while the other two are unmarried. A senior police officer said we suspect Kishore was unable to arrange finances for getting his daughters married and allegedly attacked them out of frustration.

