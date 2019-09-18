Major changes announced in IBPS RRB PO Clerk Main exam pattern 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: The IBPS RRB PO Clerk Main exam pattern 2019 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on October 13 for post of scale I offer. For the post of clerk or office assistants the exam will be held on October 20 2019. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be able to appear for the mains exam.

This year the IBPS will be conducted in the respective regional languages. Earlier it was only in Hindi and English. The exam pattern with a major change has also been announced. More details are available on ibps.in.

IBPS PO Clerk Main Exam pattern 2019:

The exam will be of two hour duration with 200 questions comprising 200 marks. Both exams will be divided into 5 parts with each having 40 questions. The number of marks allowed to each section in the officer I scale and office assistant are varied.

For office assistant maximum of 50 marks will be allotted through reasoning and numerical ability. The minimum marks allotted to computer knowledge section is 30 marks and for general awareness and language ability it would be 40 marks each.

For the officer scale I, the maximum marks are given to reasoning and quantitative aptitude with 50 marks each. The least marks are for computer knowledge and it would be 20. The language ability and general awareness would comprise 40 marks each and each section would have 40 questions.