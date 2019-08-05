Majestic Tourist Train: Explore royal Rajasthan with IRCTC; Check fare and package details

New Delhi, Aug 05: IRCTC is offering 4 nights and 5 days journey with a tour of the abandoned Havelis of Mandawa, a tiny princely town on the ancient Silk Route from the Middle East to China. Often termed as open Air Art Galleries the Havelis talk of a regal past.

The tour covers destinations in Rajasthan such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Mandawa, among others at a starting all-inclusive price of $210 per person/per night.

Departure Dates: The departure date of 'Majestic Rajasthan' package (exclusive of Taj Mahal) are November 25, December 23, January 20, February 17, March 23 and April 9.

Brief Tour Itinerary

Day 01: Delhi - Mandawa

Assemble at Delhi Safdurjung Railway Station at around 07:30 AM. Departure for Mandawa at 08:00 AM. After onboard lunch, proceed to visit Mandawa Havelis. Evening Tea shall be served at a city hotel. Return to the train for Dinner and overnight journey to Jaisalmer.

Day 02: Jaisalmer

After onboard breakfast proceed to visit Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haveli followed by Lunch at a Hotel. Post Lunch visit Sam Sand Dunes followed by Dinner and Culture Evening on the dunes. Optional Alcoholic Beverages and Drinks on direct payment. Return back to the Train and proceed to Jodhpur.

Day 03: Jodhpur

After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada followed by Lunch at a Hotel/ Restaurant. Post lunch visit Local Market and Clock Tower. Return to the train for onboard Dinner and overnight journey to Jaipur.

Day 04: Jaipur

After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Amber Fort and City Palace. Lunch at a City Hotel. Rooms shall be provided at the hotel for relaxation. Guests may choose to visit the Observatory on their own on direct payment. In the evening proceed to Chokhi Dhani - an ethnic Village Resort for Dinner. Return to the train and proceed to Delhi.

Day 05: Arrive Delhi

Breakfast shall be served onboard as the train arrives at Safdarjung Railway Station.