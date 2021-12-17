Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exams 2022 timetable released

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Maharashtra 10th, 12th exams will be conducted in offline mode. More details are available on the official website.

The 10th and 12th exams will be held in the month of March and 2022. For class 12 the exams will be held between March 4 and April 7 2022. For the Class 10 ten exams the dates are March 15 to April 18 2022.

"Written exams of Std 12th (HSC) will be held offline from March 4,2022 to April 07,2022, & those of Std 10th (SSC) will be held offline from March 15, 2022 to April 18, 2022. Due to COVID-19,the curriculum was earlier cut by 25%.Questions will only be from this reduced syllabus," state school education minister, Varsha Gaikwad said in a tweet.

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra state board had reduced the HSC and SSC syllabi by 25 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All exams would be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms," the minister also said.

Dear students & parents,

Based on feedback & consultations with diverse stakeholders,we're hereby announcing the examination schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) & the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exam, the minister further added.

Practicals,grade/orals & internal assessment(as per established protocol) for HSC & SSC will be held from Feb 14-March 3,2022, & February 25-March 14, 2022, respectively.The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will release a detailed exam timetable, she added.

Dates of praticals, orals & internal examinations for out-of-turn candidates (HSC, SSC), Information Technology & General Knowledge online paper(HSC), & work education subject exams for specially abled candidates (SSC) are as given below.

Our efforts are to declare the #HSCresults by the 2nd week of June, 2022, & #SSCresults by the 2nd week of July, 2022. All exams would be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms, the minister said.

The health & well-being of students remains our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers &experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule.Their suggestions were incorporated, the minister said.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 13:09 [IST]