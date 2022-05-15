YouTube
    Lunar Eclipse 2022: These cities will see blood moon on May 15-May 16

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 15: Sky lovers, enthusiasts set to witness the first lunar eclipse of 2022 on May 15 and 16. This will be a 'Supermoon' causing a total lunar eclipse -also known as a 'Blood Moon''.

    The first lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur at 7:02 am IST on the morning of May 16 and will end at 12:20 in the afternoon. Unfortunately, the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India.

    According to NASA, the eastern half of the United States and all of South America will have the opportunity to see every stage of the lunar eclipse. Totality will be visible in much of Africa, western Europe, Central and South America, and most of North America, notes the US space agency.

    The celestial event is visible in total phase from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific.

    According to NASA, A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called "Blood Moons" because of this phenomenon.

    The eclipse will be visible in Lagos, Madrid, Madrid, Santiago, Washington DC, New York, Guatemala City, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Brussels, London, Paris, Havana, Johannesburg,and Chicago among others. While these cities will see a total lunar eclipse, the partial eclipse will be visible in Ankara, Cairo, Honolulu, Budapest, and Athens.

