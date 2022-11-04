Lunar eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan

New Delhi, Nov 04: India will witness the lunar eclipse on November 8, days after the partial solar eclipse on October 25. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years.

A full lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and the moon align in such a way that the moon goes through the shadow of the Earth. During the eclipse, the moon gets into the Umbra - the darkest part of the earth's shadow. In the process, the moon turns a reddish colour.

"The last total lunar eclipse for three years will occur on November 8, 2022, with the next occurring on March 14, 2025 - though we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during that time, according to NASA.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visble from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, parts of Russia, and residents of other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, North Atlantic Ocean.

Chandra Grahan 2022: City-wise timings

In India lunar eclipse will be visible from Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati.

Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan

In India, lunar eclipse is considered as inauspicious and refrain from eating or cooking. Pregnant women are advised to be extra cautious.

Lunar eclipses are not effective as Solar eclipses and safe to watch directly through eyes.

According to Indian mythology, one should chant holy mantras like the Mahamrityunjay mantra. This decreases the harmful impact of negative energy caused by the eclipse.

People put Tulsi leaves to the food items to avoid the negative energy.

One should avoid eating and drinking during the eclipse phase too. People also advise to not step out during the grahan it may radiate harmful rays.

It is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 23:59 [IST]