YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Negative effects on pregnant women; Do's and Don'ts one should follow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: The world is set to witness the first lunar eclipse of 2021, which is also being called the Supermoon. While scientists have encouraged people to enjoy the beautiful sight, many consider it as a bad omen during the pregnancy.

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Negative effects on pregnant women; Dos and Donts one should follow
    Representational Image

    In India, it is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip. Another popular belief says that pregnant women shouldn't hold knives and sharp objects because it could leave a birthmark on the child.

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Do's and Don'ts for pregnant woman

    • During the eclipse, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and refrain themselves from looking at the sky.
    • Eat only freshly cooked food.
    • Cover the windows with thick curtains so that no rays from the eclipse enter the home.
    • Take bath before and after the eclipse.
    • Do not sleep or do any activity during the eclipse.
    • Donate something in the name of Pitra.
    • Do not travel.
    • People say pregnant women should not even have water during the eclipse.
    • But we would not back that statement as expectant mothers to stay hydrated. We also advise you to not go for long periods without eating.
    • Consult your doctor before practicing these traditional practices.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    lunar eclipse

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X