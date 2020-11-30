Lunar Eclipse 2020: Why November full moon is also called 'Beaver Moon'

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 30: Astronomy enthusiasts set to witness the last full moon of 2020, the Beaver Moon, which will light up the night sky on Monday. The Penumbral lunar eclipse in November is also known as the Beaver Moon in North America as the beaver trapping season begins around this month.

The November moon is also called cold moon, frost moon, winter moon, oak moon, moon before Yule and child moon

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon align in an almost straight line.

In this scenario, the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

The fourth lunar eclipse of 2020 will be visible in various parts of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and a few other locations if the weather conditions are favourable. The astronomical event will not be sighted in India as the moon will be below the horizon.

In India, lunar eclipse will start at 1:04 pm and end at 5:22 pm.

India has already witnessed three lunar eclipse that took place on January 10, June 5, July 4. The next lunar eclipse will occur on Wednesday, May 26, 2021