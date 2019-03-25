LSAT dates 2019: When will LSAT 2019 exam be held? How to apply online

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 25: LSAT 2019 exam date has been announced and the Law School Admission Test for 2019 would be held on June 2, 2019. LSAT is an international level entrance exam held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs.

LSAT is a standardized test to assess reading, verbal reasoning, and Analytical Reasoning skills required for admission in law courses. The last date to apply for LSAT-India exam 2019 is May 20, 2019.

LSAT India is a special version of the LSAT test - to meet the Indian requirement to admit school-leaving (Grade XII) students to the 5-year integrated BA LLB / BBA LLB law program and graduates to the 3-year law program.

LSAT India 2019 was supposed to be held on 26th May 2019, but has now been postponed to 2nd June 2019.

For important dates related to LSAT 2019 exam: Click Here

Steps to apply for LSAT 2019 exam:

Visir official LSAT India website www.pearsonvueindia.com

Click on the tab that says "Registrations Now" or Click Here to directly go to the registration page.

to directly go to the registration page. Fill out the form and register first.

You will get a UN and password after registering

Use newly created Username and Password to login, by clicking "EXISTING USER? LOGIN".

Read the form carefully and fill the information.

Make exam fee payment online

Submit the form

Take a print out of the final acknowledgement for future reference.