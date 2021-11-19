Longest partial lunar eclipse today: All your FAQs answered

AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment delayed again: New date to be announced soon

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 19: Look up at the Moon today to catch a glimpse of the longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium, visible for 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. A partial eclipse of the Moon will occur on 19 November, 2021 (28 Kartika, 1943 Saka Era).

The astronomical event is visible in all of North America, as well as large parts of South America, Polynesia, eastern Australia, and northeastern Asia.

Lunar Eclipse on Nov 19: Sutak timings, mantras to chant; Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan

In India, the lunar eclipse will occur on 19 November from 12.48 pm to 4.17 pm. Skygazers will be able to witness, ending of partial phase of the eclipse for a brief span of time from extreme north eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Quick FAQs about Lunar eclipse 2021

How does a lunar eclipse happen?

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth is directly between the Sun and Moon. The Moon's phase at this

point would be "Full". This is the reason why we do not see eclipse every month.

What can I expect to see during a lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, Lunar eclipses are not as spectacular as solar ones, because it doesn't get dark in the middle of the day and you don't see a corona. The lunar eclipse happens because the Moon is in the shadow of Earth, so it (the Moon) will never completely disappear. Some light passes through the atmosphere of Earth and depending on atmospheric conditions (like a recent volcanic eruption), the Moon will appear a ruddy red.

What is a partial lunar eclipse?

For a partial lunar eclipse to take place, the condition required is a full Moon aligned in a straight line with the Sun and Earth. A partial Lunar Eclipse would not take place on every full Moon. This is because a lunar body is inclined on its orbital plane at an angle of five degrees to the Earth's orbital plane around the Sun. The world would witness the longest partial lunar eclipse spanning over 6 hours on November 19.

Why November 19 eclipse is the longest lunar eclipse?

The reason why this Lunar Eclipse is so long is because it comes 41 hours after the Moon reaches apogee, which is its farthest point from the Earth. The farther away the moon is, the longer it takes to travel along. This results in more time to move out of the Earth's shadow.

Why November 19 lunar eclipse is so special?

The November 19 Lunar Eclipse will sustain its record for another 4,000 years. The next six hour Lunar Eclipse will take place next on October 9 2489. The last time there was such a long lunar eclipse was on November 9 2003. It spanned for six hours and three minutes. However it was a full and not a partial lunar eclipse.

How can I observe the eclipse?

If you are in Arunachal Pradesh or any north eastern states you can watch it directly. Otherwise, you can also watch the live stream of the eclipse on the YouTube channel of timeanddate.com.

Is this the longest lunar eclipse of the century?

Yes, it is actually the longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium.

Partial lunar eclipse of February 18, 1440: 3:28:46

Partial lunar eclipse of November 18/19, 2021: 3:28:23

Partial lunar eclipse of February 8, 2669, 3:30:02

Why is this eclipse so long?

According to NASA, Friday's eclipse is a long eclipse for two main reasons: 1) The Moon's orbital speed and 2) The near-totality of the eclipse.

Why does the Moon turn red during a lunar eclipse?

The face of the moon turns a shade of red during a lunar eclipse when some light hits the lunar surface passing through the Earth's atmosphere, giving a rosy glow to the Moon.It is for the same reason why the sky looks blue during the day and the Moon turns red during the sunsets.

When is next Lunar eclipse?

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on 8 November, 2022. It will be a total lunar eclipse.

When is next solar eclipse?

The next solar eclipse will be a total solar eclipse on Dec. 4, 2021. It will be the last total solar eclipse until 2023.

Friday, November 19, 2021, 2:28 [IST]