Link to check SSC Answer Key 2019 for SI, ASI exam: Update on raising objections

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The SSC Answer Key 2019 for SI, ASI exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The window to raise objections is open until October 25 2019 and candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per challenge.

    Those who qualify for the exam will have to take the PST, PET and a descriptive paper. The candidate will have to undergo a detailed medical examination prior to the appointment. The exam is held for the recruitment for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF every year.

    Last year over 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared. There were 1,557 vacancies that had been announced and the exam was held in 11 shifts and spanned over for 5 days. The answer key is available on https://ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomeScreen.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
