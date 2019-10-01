LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Last day today, direct link to apply

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 01: The LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 is underway and today is the last date to apply. More details are available on the official website.

    The process is being held to fill up 8,000 vacancies. The registration process began on September 17, 2019, and would close today, October 1, 2019.

    The main exam will comprise of an objective test of 200 marks. The test would be conducted online and it would have separate timing for every section. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. If a question is left blank, there will be no negative marking.

    The total number of vacancies and the reserved vacancies are provisional and could vary according to the actual requirements. The reservation will be as per the guidelines at the time of the finalisation of the result.

    LIC Assistant Recruitment: Direct link to apply: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/licastaug19/

