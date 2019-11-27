LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 expected this week

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: The LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be released this week. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 100 marks. Of these, 30 were from English and Hindi language and 35 from Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. The result once declared will be available on licindia.in.

Check expected cut off:

English Language/ Hindi Language: 12

Reasoning ability: 27-30

Quantitative aptitude: 23-26

TotaL: 57-62 out of 70

How to download LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019:

Go to licindia.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout