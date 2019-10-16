LIC Assistant Admit Card 2019: Check official update here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The LIC Assistant Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The official update reads that the admit card would be released shortly. The LIC Assistant Prelim exam has been scheduled for October 30 and 31 2019. The LIC also says that the admit card would be released in due course of time.

Although there is no official confirmation on the date, admit cards are usually released 7 to 10 days before the examination. The LIC is conducting this exam to fill up more than 8,000 vacancies for the post of assistant.

Read official statement:

"Call letter download facility will be available shortly. It has been decided to reschedule the dates for Preliminary Examination for all the Divisions. Now the Preliminary Examination for the Divisions will be held on 30th & 31st of October 2019. All other conditions and clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged. Candidates may please take a note of it. Date/ Shift/ Venue of examination for individual candidate will be provided in the call letter which would be made available for downloading from our website in due course of time." The admit card once released will be available on licindia.in.