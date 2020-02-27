  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 27: The LIC AE, AAO recruitment details have been released. More details are available on the official website.

    A total of 218 posts have been advertised under this recruitment drive. The application process has begun and it will conclude on March 15 2020.

    The prelims will be held on April 4, while the date of the main exam is yet to be announced. Candidates will be hired at a probation period of one year and this could be extended up to two years.

    The applicant should be at least 21 years old as on February 1 2020 and the upper limit is capped at 30 years. For the reserved category it is relaxed up to 10 years. The candidates should have a relevant degree and for the AAO Rajbhasha, a PG degree is mandatory.

    An application fee of Rs 700 will be applicable and for the reserved category there would be no charge. They will however have to pay an intimation fee of Rs 85. Selected candidates will get salarying of Rs 57,000 per month with other allowances.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 8:23 [IST]
