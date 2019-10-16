  • search
    LIC ADO Mains 2019 result declared, direct link to download

    New Delhi, Oct 16: The LIC ADO Mains 2019 result has been declared. The same once is available on the official website.

    Meanwhile, the LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 will be held on October 30, 2019.

    The exam was supposed to be held on October 21 and 22 2019. However now the same has been postponed. The new date for the LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 is now October 30 and 31 2019.

    The official notification says, different divisions of LIC of India have issued the notifications on September 17, 2019 for recruitment of Assistants in respective divisions. Notified dates for preliminary examination for all the divisions. Now the preliminary examination for the divisions will be held on October 30 and 31, 2019. All other conditions of clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged." More details are available on licindia.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
