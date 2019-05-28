  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIC ADO jobs: Zone wise vacancy list, call letter date, important dates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: The LIC has announced more than 8,000 vacancies for apprentice development officer recruitment. More details are available on the official website.

    There would be a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and the online application begins today. "An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and, in opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is otherwise suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Development Officer and placed on probation. The period of probation shall be for one year which may be extended upto two years," says an official notification.

    LIC ADO jobs: Zone wise vacancy list, call letter date, important dates

    LIC jobs vacancy list, zone wise:

    • Southern Zone - 1257
    • North Central Zone - 1042
    • Northern Zone - 1130
    • Eastern Zone - 922
    • Western Zone - 1753
    • South Central Zone - 1251
    • East Central Zone - 701
    • Central Zone - 525

    Important dates:

    • Online application commencement: May 20
    • Last date to pay application feel and complete online registration: June 9
    • Call letter download: June 29
    • Date for online prelim exam: July 6 to July 13 2019
    • Tentative date for main exam: August 10
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    lic jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue