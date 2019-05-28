LIC ADO jobs: Zone wise vacancy list, call letter date, important dates

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 28: The LIC has announced more than 8,000 vacancies for apprentice development officer recruitment. More details are available on the official website.

There would be a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and the online application begins today. "An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and, in opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is otherwise suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Development Officer and placed on probation. The period of probation shall be for one year which may be extended upto two years," says an official notification.

LIC jobs vacancy list, zone wise:

Southern Zone - 1257

North Central Zone - 1042

Northern Zone - 1130

Eastern Zone - 922

Western Zone - 1753

South Central Zone - 1251

East Central Zone - 701

Central Zone - 525

Important dates:

Online application commencement: May 20

Last date to pay application feel and complete online registration: June 9

Call letter download: June 29

Date for online prelim exam: July 6 to July 13 2019

Tentative date for main exam: August 10