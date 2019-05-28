Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
LIC ADO jobs: Zone wise vacancy list, call letter date, important dates
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 28: The LIC has announced more than 8,000 vacancies for apprentice development officer recruitment. More details are available on the official website.
There would be a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and the online application begins today. "An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and, in opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is otherwise suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Development Officer and placed on probation. The period of probation shall be for one year which may be extended upto two years," says an official notification.
LIC jobs vacancy list, zone wise:
- Southern Zone - 1257
- North Central Zone - 1042
- Northern Zone - 1130
- Eastern Zone - 922
- Western Zone - 1753
- South Central Zone - 1251
- East Central Zone - 701
- Central Zone - 525
Important dates:
- Online application commencement: May 20
- Last date to pay application feel and complete online registration: June 9
- Call letter download: June 29
- Date for online prelim exam: July 6 to July 13 2019
- Tentative date for main exam: August 10