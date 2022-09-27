LG approves Dwarka mobility plan that has last mile connect, better transport and walkable areas

New Delhi, Sep 27: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for Dwarka that includes providing last mile connectivity, improvement of public transport and making the area more walkable.

Saxena chaired the 66th meeting of the governing body of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) on Monday.

He underlined the importance of strictly sticking to the timelines and complete inter-agency coordination.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his dissatisfaction over the lack of inter-agency coordination for successful implementation of the approved multi-modal integration (MMI) plans for 59 metro stations.

He issued directions for seamless coordination between the concerned agencies that include PWD, Transport Department, MCD, Traffic Police and DDA and asked for five Metro Stations with heavy footfall to be identified on a pilot basis for satisfactory implementation of the approved MMI's plans.

The UTTIPEC approved the preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for Dwarka (K-II) zone. The immediate and short-term improvement plans include intersection improvement plans for five junctions -- walkability, public transport, last mile connectivity and parking improvement.

The action taken report on the project of approach road from Chattarpur to institutional areas in Maidangarhi, Saryupur and Satbari, where the SAARC University, Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Management Science and buildings of HUPA and NIC etc. are supposed to come up, was discussed.

Saxena was informed that widening of the road from existing seven metres to 30 metres would require acquisition of private land and more importantly clearance of the Forest Department that had declared the entire area as morphological ridge'.

Terming the institutions coming up in the area as extremely important ones, he directed DDA to explore the possibility of widening the road to the extent possible taking into account the land available with DDA, Gram Sabha and the Forest Department.

He also directed the DDA to come up with another design which included the private land and asked them to fix a timeline and bring the amended proposals at the earliest for approval of the UTTIPEC.

The LG also gave approval for a traffic impact assessment report for the redevelopment of AIIMS campus and preparation of cycle track on the route from New Moti Bagh to South Block-North Block.

The Integrated Transit Corridor development plan from Dwarka Mor to Palam Metro Station was also approved.

Saxena asked the officials to take into account prospective traffic and mobility projections in light of the proposed and upcoming Diplomatic Enclave, Integrated Multi-Sports Arena, and Bharat Vandana Park in the area.

He also asked officials to explore and present before him plans for alternate access and exit roads from Dwarka to other parts of the city, so as to ease the burden on the existing roads that lead in and out of the area.

