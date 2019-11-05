Latest update on RRC MTS recruitment 2019 exam date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: The RRC MTS recruitment 2019 exam date is yet to be announced. The dates once released will be available on the official website.

The application process closed on October 13 2019. There are in all 118 posts on offer. The exams would be held in November as per the official notification. However no official date has been given as yet. The dates would be announced only once the national transporter finalised the exam conducting agency. The selection of the agency is in the final stage and the railways would hand over the recruitment exam to the agency.

"Candidate should be in readiness to appear for the written test at short notice after the last date for submission is over," the job notification says.

Candidates need to have a 10th pass plus trade diploma in food and beverage operation.

For the MTS catering unit, candidates must be 10th pass and should have a trade diploma in food production/ trade diploma in bakery and confectionery. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as exam fee of which Rs 400 will be refunded after deducting bank charges.

For the reserved category, the fee is Rs 250. Candidates will be pay at the level 1 pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission. More details are available on rrcnr.org.