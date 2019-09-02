Latest update on RRB Paramedical Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 02: The RRB Paramedical Result 2019 is expected to be declared this week. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The answer key was available until August 31. The results are expected in the first week of September.

"Wherever the questions are dropped, the evaluation will be done for the remaining questions and the score will be scaled up to 100 marks," a notification reads. "Candidates may view the final answer key along with the modified answer keys for their question paper wherever answer key change is effected by logging on to a LINK being provided on RRB websites from 18:00 hrs of 28.08.2019 to 23:59 hrs of 31.08.2019," it also said.

The decision of the RRB on the answer keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Full list of websites to download

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in