Latest news on RRB Group D recruitment rejected application status

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The RRB Group D recruitment rejected application status will be announced soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The board was to release the status on Friday, but it was postponed. First the RRB said that the application status would be released on August 31, but then it was postponed to September 6. The application status is now expected to be declared anytime this week.

The RRB had released the application status for more than 1 lakh Group D Posts.

Thousands of students had completed that their applications were rejected without any ground. Some candidates said that their application was rejected on the basis of the photograph or signature not adhering to the prescribed standards. The candidates have termed this as unfair.

Man chases dog down electrified train track, video viral

The RRB had decided to review the application. "All the complaints received regarding the rejection of applications on grounds of Photographs, Signature, etc. are being examined.

The final outcome will be intimated to each and every candidate individually through SMS and E-MAIL latest by 31.08.2019," the board said.

It is only after this is sorted out that the RRBs would give an update on the computer-based test for RRB Group D 2019 candidates.