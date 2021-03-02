YouTube
    Last date today to register for UGC NET 2021

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: The registration for the UGC NET 2021 will end today. More details are available on the official website.

    The last date to pay the application fee is March 3. The National Testing Agency is conducting the December 2020 cycle of the exam in May 2021. The December cycle was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The NTA conducts the UGC-NET twice a year. It is a national level eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professors. NTA UGC-NET 2021 will now be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17. To register visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    How to apply for UGC NET 2021:

    • Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    • Click on apply for UGC-NET
    • Enter required details
    • Fill the application form
    • Scan and upload photo and signature
    • Pay application fee
    • Submit
    • Take a printout

