Last date today to register for UGC NET 2021

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The registration for the UGC NET 2021 will end today. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to pay the application fee is March 3. The National Testing Agency is conducting the December 2020 cycle of the exam in May 2021. The December cycle was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET twice a year. It is a national level eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professors. NTA UGC-NET 2021 will now be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17. To register visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for UGC NET 2021:

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on apply for UGC-NET

Enter required details

Fill the application form

Scan and upload photo and signature

Pay application fee

Submit

Take a printout