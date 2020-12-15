Last date to submit SSC CHSL 2020 application today: Check important dates

Total Solar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The online application process for the SSC CHSL 2020 will be closed today by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Those wishing to apply can do so on the official website.

The application process is for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination 2021. The SSC conducts the competitive examination for the recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for the various ministries, departments and officers of the government of India.

The online application process began on November 6. While the last day to submit the application is today, candidates can make payments up to December 17. An offline challan can be generated till December 19. The last date to make online payment through challan is December 21.

As per the information available on the website of the commission, the Tier I exam will held from April 12 to 27.

Candidates will need to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Payments can be made through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at the SBI branches after generating the SBI challan.

Women and candidates belonging to Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen are eligible for reservation and are exempt from paying the application fee.