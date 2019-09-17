  • search
    Last date to download IBPS PO/MT pre exam training call letter

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The IBPS PO/MT pre exam training call letter has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The candidate who clears the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam which will be held on November 30 2019. The preliminary exam will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 2019.

    The exam is being conducted to fill up vacancies to the post of PO at several banks. For the exam there would be three sections of total 100 marks each with a total of one hour time allotted to finish it. A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks for English language. The quantitative aptitude test will be of 35 marks and 35 questions.

    Candidates must note that they must download their admit card soon. The admit card is available only until September 28 2019. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS PO/MT pre exam training call letter:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
