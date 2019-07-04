  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KVS Teachers recruitment exam result 2019 date, time confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: The KVS Teachers recruitment exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted to fill in vacancies to 7,622 posts. Applications had been invited to fill up the posts of Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts. The results will be declared on July 8 at 11 am.

    KVS Teachers recruitment exam result 2019 date, time confirmed

    Last year the ministry of HRD had decided to rank the KVs with an aim of improving the institutes through holding a competition. The KVS is an autonomous body under the HRD ministry.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    kendriya vidyalaya recruitment jobs

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue