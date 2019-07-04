KVS Teachers recruitment exam result 2019 date, time confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 04: The KVS Teachers recruitment exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was conducted to fill in vacancies to 7,622 posts. Applications had been invited to fill up the posts of Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts. The results will be declared on July 8 at 11 am.

Last year the ministry of HRD had decided to rank the KVs with an aim of improving the institutes through holding a competition. The KVS is an autonomous body under the HRD ministry.