KVS admissions: 3rd merit list for class 1 admissions released; What is KV admission process?

    New Delhi, Apr 24: KVS admissions are underway and the third merit list for admission to KV schools' class was released on Tuesday. KV admissions first list and the second merit list were published on March 26 and April 9 respectively.

    The third merit list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to Class 1 is available on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

    KVS admissions: 3rd merit list for class 1

    Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the merit list of students selected for admissions to class 2 onwards on April 15.

    For all KVS admission merit lists:Click Here

    Under the KVS admission process 2019, the first list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to class 1 was announced on KVS official website on March 26. KV admissions class 2 merit list has also been announced and those who have made it through the KV merit list can apply for admission before April 30, 2019.

    For KV admissions to class 9, a test is conducted and seats are granted based on merit list created based on the score of the test. KV admission process for the academic year 2019-20 began from March 1, 2019. KVS Class 1st admission online form was made available from March 1, 2019, onwards and the last date to submit KV admission online application was 19 March 2019. The registration for class 2 and above (except class 11) began from April 2 at 8 am and ended on April 9 at 4 pm.

    For instructions to apply for KV admissions 2019:Click Here

    For the entire schedule of the KV admission process:Click Here

    The list of provisionally selected candidates is out on the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan's (KVS) official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

    KV admission 2019-20 steps:

    • Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan www.kvsangathan.nic.in.
    • Click on Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2019 link
    • Choose your class Fill the application form with valid details
    • Upload photo & signature Click on submission
    • Take the printout of application form
    • Attach required documents
    • Submit it to the campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya

    List of documents required for KV admission 2019

    • Self-attested downloaded registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student pasted on it
    • Original Date of Birth certificate for verification
    • Original SC/ST/OBC (non creamy) certificate for verification
    • Transfer certificate (if applicable)
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 1:57 [IST]
