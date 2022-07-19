JEE Main Session 2 admit card likely to be released today: How to download

KVPY exam goes, to be replaced with INSPIRE

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 19: The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) aptitude test will be discontinued from this year the Department of Science and Technology has informed. More details are available on the official website.

The KVPY will be replaced with the INSPIRE scheme, the deparment also said. The current KVPY fellows will continue receiving their fellowships till completion of tenure as per the existing norms.

"DST has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. KVPY Aptitude test will not be conducted from the year 2022 onwards. Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST," a statement read.

The KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme under the DST, Government of India. The test is held for shortlisting young scientists for the fellowship scheme. Students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, B Stat, B Math, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS are eligible for the exam.

Till last year the test was also used by some top institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) for admission to UG and UG, PG integrated courses.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 15:16 [IST]