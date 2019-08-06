  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KVPY Aptitude Test 2019 date and how to apply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The KVPY Aptitude Test 2019 will be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The test will be conducted in both English and Hindi. Those students studying in Class 11 and 12 can avail this test and they should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in Science and Maths in the Class 10 board examinations. The exams which is being held to boost scientific research among students will be held from November 3 2019 onwards.

    KVPY Aptitude Test 2019 date and how to apply

    "The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science." Students can apply on kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

    KVPY Aptitude Test 2019: How to apply:

    • Go to kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
    • Click on the application link
    • Read instructions
    • Login
    • Fill in the applications
    • Upload photograph, signature and other documents
    • Pay fee
    • Submit
    • View application
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    examination

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 6:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue