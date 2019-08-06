KVPY Aptitude Test 2019 date and how to apply

New Delhi, Aug 06: The KVPY Aptitude Test 2019 will be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

The test will be conducted in both English and Hindi. Those students studying in Class 11 and 12 can avail this test and they should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in Science and Maths in the Class 10 board examinations. The exams which is being held to boost scientific research among students will be held from November 3 2019 onwards.

"The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science." Students can apply on kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

KVPY Aptitude Test 2019: How to apply:

Go to kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Click on the application link

Read instructions

Login

Fill in the applications

Upload photograph, signature and other documents

Pay fee

Submit

View application

Download

Take a printout