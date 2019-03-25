KV admission process underway: KVS to release first list tomorrow on kvsangathan.nic.in

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 25: KVS admission process 2019 is underway and the first list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to class 1 would be announced on KVS official website on March 26.

    KV admission process for the academic year 2019-20 began from March 1, 2019. KVS Class 1st admission online form was made available from March 1, 2019, onwards and the last date to submit KV admission online application was 19 March 2019.

    The registration for class 2 and above (except class 11) will begin from April 2 at 8 am and will conclude on April 9 at 4 pm.

    For instructions to apply for KV admissions 2019: Click Here

    For the entire schedule of the KV admission process: Click Here

    The first list of provisionally selected candidates would be out tomorrow on the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan's (KVS) official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

    Kendriya Vidyalaya or KV admission process: KV admission important dates:-

    • There are two types of admissions, one for Class I and other for Class II onwards excluding Class XI admission.
    • KVS will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for Class I on March 26 and the second and third list will release on April 9 and April 23, respectively.
    • The merit list will be published only if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.
    • The KV registrations for admission to Class II onwards, except Class XI, which is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class will begin from April 2nd and last up to April 9th till 4 pm.
    • The list of selected candidates in Class II onwards admissions will be declared on April 12th, 2019.
    • Students who seek admission to class 11 should register online within 10 days after the declaration of board results.

    The last date for class 11 admission is July 7, 2019. Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is a summation of 1093 central government schools affiliated to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) of the Government of India. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan oversees the functioning of all KVS schools in India.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
