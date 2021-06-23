YouTube
    KV Admission 2021: Class 1 first list, draw of lots today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: In some good news for students amid COVID-19 pandemic, The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), is all geared up to release the first list for KVS Class 1 Admission 2021 today.

    Representational Image

    The first list would be released by individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on the basis of draw of lots. Students can check the list on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's official website. Selected candidates will need to submit their documents and register their seat through the official portal.

    If the seats are vacant, a second list would be released on June 30 and July 5 respectively.

    How to Check KVS Class 1 Admission List 2021 Online?

    • Go to official website of the respective KV
    • Click on KVS Class 1 Admission List 2021
    • Selected candidates list will open in a PDF format
    • Search your name / ward
    • Save a copy on your device for future reference

    KVS Admissions: How to book a seat?

    • Visit the official website of KVS
    • Login using students code, child's date of birth and mobile number
    • Now, the admission application form will open
    • Upload all the relevant documents and certificates
    • Submit
    • Take a screenshot

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 10:23 [IST]
