KV Admission 2021: Class 1 first list, draw of lots today

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 23: In some good news for students amid COVID-19 pandemic, The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), is all geared up to release the first list for KVS Class 1 Admission 2021 today.

The first list would be released by individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on the basis of draw of lots. Students can check the list on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's official website. Selected candidates will need to submit their documents and register their seat through the official portal.

If the seats are vacant, a second list would be released on June 30 and July 5 respectively.

How to Check KVS Class 1 Admission List 2021 Online?

Go to official website of the respective KV

Click on KVS Class 1 Admission List 2021

Selected candidates list will open in a PDF format

Search your name / ward

Save a copy on your device for future reference

KVS Admissions: How to book a seat?

Visit the official website of KVS

Login using students code, child's date of birth and mobile number

Now, the admission application form will open

Upload all the relevant documents and certificates

Submit

Take a screenshot

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 10:23 [IST]