  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KTET 2020 hall ticket date announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The KTET 2020 hall ticket will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    KTET 2020 hall ticket date announced

    The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the State Teacher Eligibility Test on February 15. The admit card for the same will be released on February 7 2020. The admit card once released will be available on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

    How to download KET 2020 hall ticket:

    • Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    kerala

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X