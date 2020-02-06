KTET 2020 hall ticket date announced

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: The KTET 2020 hall ticket will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the State Teacher Eligibility Test on February 15. The admit card for the same will be released on February 7 2020. The admit card once released will be available on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

How to download KET 2020 hall ticket:

Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout