KPSC FDA Hall ticket 2021 released for Feb 28 exam: Direct link to download

New Delhi, Feb 22: The KPSC FDA Hall ticket 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website or from the direct link that is provided below.

Direct link to download KPSC FDA Hall ticket 2021: https://www.kpscrecruitment.in/RPS/Home.aspx

The KPSC FDA Exam 2021 for Kannada language was postponed from May 2020 to January 23 and 24. The same was once again rescheduled for February 28 2021. The hall tickets for the revised date has not been released and is available for download. The hall ticket is available on kpscrecruitment.in.

How to download KPSC FDA Hall ticket 2021:

Go to kpscrecruitment.in

Click on the link that reads Assistant/ First Division Assistant -Residual Parent Cadre(RPC)"Revised Halltickets Published"

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter required details

Submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download

Take a printout