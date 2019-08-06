Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Kota University BA 1st year 2019: Website not responding, checkdirect link here
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 06: The Kota University BA 1st year 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The moment the result was declared, the website was slow due to heavy load. However, here we we provide you the direct link to check your results. The website being provided is a third party website, which is hosting the result. The result is available on www.univexam.org/Uok/index2.html.
How to check Kota University BA 1st year 2019 result:
- Go to uok.ac.in
- Go to exam and result section
- Click on the link
- Select the exam stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout