Kota University BA 1st year 2019: Website not responding, checkdirect link here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: The Kota University BA 1st year 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The moment the result was declared, the website was slow due to heavy load. However, here we we provide you the direct link to check your results. The website being provided is a third party website, which is hosting the result. The result is available on www.univexam.org/Uok/index2.html.

How to check Kota University BA 1st year 2019 result:

Go to uok.ac.in

Go to exam and result section

Click on the link

Select the exam stream

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout