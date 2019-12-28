  • search
    KLEE Result 2019 to be declared tomorrow

    New Delhi, Dec 28: The KLEE Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The results were to be declared on December 25. However now the results would be declared on December 29, 2019. The exams were conducted between December 16 and 22 2019.

    Phase two of the exam wold be conducted between April 13 to 20 2020. The result once declared will be available on admissions.kluniversity.in.

    How to download KLEE Result 2019:

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
