KLEE Result 2019 date and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: The KLEE Result 2019 will be declared today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results were to be declared on December 25. However now the results would be declared on December 29, 2019. The exams were conducted between December 16 and 22 2019. The results are expected to be declared post noon.

Phase two of the exam would be conducted between April 13 to 20 2020. The result once declared will be available on admissions.kluniversity.in.

How to download KLEE Result 2019:

Go to admissions.kluniversity.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout