Kerala TET Answer Key released: Last date and address to submit objections

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Kerala TET Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer keys were released by the Kerala Pareekshabhavan, the official body which conducts the teacher test. The examinations were held on February 15 and 16 2020. The answer keys have been released for all the KTET categories.

The objections can be submitted until March 17 2020. The objections can be submitted at the Kerala Pareekshabhavan to the address of Pareeksha Secretary, Pareekshabhavan, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram -12, by 5.00 pm in person or by post. Objections which are submitted late or not in the prescribed format will not be accepted, an official statement read. The answer key is available on keralapareekshabhavan.in.