    New Delhi, Mar 11: The Kerala PSC Recruitment Exams have been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    The decision to postpone the exams was taken after 12 positive cases of coronavirus was reported in the state.

    Kerala PSC Recruitment Exams postponed: Check new dates

    Document Verification, Service Verification and the direct distribution of appointment memo has been stopped till March 20. The dictation tests for Reporter Grade (2) Malayalam and Confidential Assistant Grade (2), and the OMR test of Police Constable (IRB) scheduled in March 2020 have been postponed, the commission said in a statement.

    The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be held for the recruitment of Forest Driver, Civil Excise Officer (NCA-SCCC in Ernakulam district), Female Constable and Female Constable (NCA community) has also been postponed.

    However, the interviews which were scheduled earlier will go on as per the schedule and candidates who are not able to appear for the interview due to the COVID 19 outbreak will be given another chance, the commission also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 8:07 [IST]
