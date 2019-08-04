  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala PSC appointment order: New method announced

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 04: The Kerala PSC will hand over appointment orders tomorrow. More details are also available on the official website.

    This time, the appointment order would not be given to candidates through the postal service. It has been decided that the appointment order would be given directly to the candidates.

    Kerala PSC appointment order: New method announced

    The decision was taken after the Kerala Public Services Commission (PSC) received several complaints that the the orders sent by post were not reaching the candidates. This led to the change in procedure.

    The candidates who have been selected will receive the appointment order from the state, zonal or district offices. The letters will be handed over from August 5 2019 onwards. Candidates will be intimate about the facility through SMS or telephone calls.

    This facility would be inaugurated on Monday afternoon. The orders would be distributed from the HQ or zonal offices, which deal with the recruitment. The district offices will then distribute the appointment order.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    kerala

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue