KEAM 2020 online registration details

New Delhi, Feb 03: The KEAM 2020 online registration has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply is February 25 2020. The last date to upload certificates, except the nativity and date of birth proof is February 29 2020. The online registration process is for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses.

The engineering rank is prepared by giving equal weightage of 50:50 to the score obtained in the entrance exam conducted by CEE.

For the pharmacy course, the rank link will be prepared on the basis of the index mark calculated from score obtained in the Paper-1.

For Medical and allied courses the admission would be based on NEET-UG 2020. For the architecture course the rank list will be prepared by the commissioner of entrance exam by giving equal weightage to the marks obtained in the NATA in Architecture. More details are available on cee.kerala.gov.in.