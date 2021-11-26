KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2021 postponed

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2021 has been postponed. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The new date for the KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2021 which was to be released on November 27 was postponed due to issues regarding seat matrix in engineering colleges.

"Government vide notification (25-11-2021) has issued the reduced seats in two engineering college and removed all seats in one engineering college. Furthre, engineering seats surrendered by the managements to the government are also included in the revised seat matrix. Hence, first round seat allotment will be conducted by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix," the Karnataka Examination Authority Sais in a statement.

The result will be released on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates. Those allotted the seats will have to report at the allotted institutes. There are 204 institutes that provide admissions to BTech courses on the basis of the KCET 2021 score. The results once declared will be available on kea.kar.nic.in.

