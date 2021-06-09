June 10 is special day: Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse coinciding with Vat Savitri, Shani Jayanti

Ring of fire eclipse

On June 10, people across the globe will witness a striking image of a crescent sun rising in the east-northeast. That's because the moon will be passing across a portion of the sun in the first solar eclipse of the year.

The astronomical event will be visible from parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. While countries like the East Coast and the Upper Midwest people will witness a partial solar eclipse. The ring of fire eclipse will not be visible in India but you can watch it online.

During this astronomical event, the moon is near its farthest point from Earth, called apogee, and the rim of the sun appear like a "ring of fire" in the sky for a very brief moment. According to the space.com, the 'ring of fire' will shine with only one-tenth of the sun's normal total light and "near the point of greatest eclipse over the polar region, the annular phase will last up to three minutes and 51 seconds..."

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2021

Amavasya is a no-moon day and the Amavasya of the Purnimant month, Jyeshth, is called Jyeshtha Amavasya. This year Jyeshtha Amavasya 2021 coincides with Shani Jayanti, Surya Grahan, Vat Savitri Vrat and Rohini Vrat.

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2021: Date and time

Amavasya start June 9 at 12:27 pm

Amavasya end. June 10 at 02:52 pm

Sunrise 06:22 am Sunset 06:13 pm

Amrit kaal 06:39 am - 08:27 am

Vat Savitri Vrat 2021

Vat Savitri fast has special significance for Hindu women as they fast for the longevity of their husbands. On this day, married women walk around the banyan tree and tie a thread of protection on it and pray for the long life of the husband.

Vat Savitri Vrat Auspicious Timings

Fasting date: 10 June 2021 day Thursday

Amavasya begins: 9 June 2021 at 01:57 pm

Amavasya ends: 10 June 2021 at 04:22 pm

Fasting end: 11 June 2021 Day Friday

Shani Jayanti 2021

On June 10, Shani Jayanti is marked to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Shani. Shani dev is one of the most popular deities in the Hindu pantheon and the god of justice.

On this day devotees keep fast and visit Shani temples, perform Hawan, Homam and Yagya and chant the Shani Mantra - 'Om Shang Shanaishcharaye Namah' to seek the blessing of Lord Shani.

According to the drikpanchang, the Shani Amavasya Tithi begins at 1:57 PM on June 9 and ends at 4:22 PM on June 10.