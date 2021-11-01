JoSAA 2021 Round seat allotment to be declared today

New Delhi, Nov 01: The JoSAA 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Candidates shortlisted for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 2 will have to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying the admission fee. The seats will be allowed on the basis of merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and availability of seats. The round seat allotment was declared on October 27.

JoSAA is held for admission to IITs, NITs and IIITs apart from some government funded technical institutes. The JoSSAA 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result once declared will be available on jossa.nic.in.

