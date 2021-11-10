YouTube
    JoSAA 2021 Round 4 seat allotment to be declared today: Check details

    New Delhi, Nov 10: The JoSAA 2021 Round 4 seat allotment result will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    Candidates shortlisted for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 4 will have to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying the admission fee on November 11-12.

    The seats will be alloted on the basis of merit, options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling and availability of seats. The round 1 seat allotment was declared on October 27.

    JoSAA is held for admission to IITs, NITs and IIITs apart from some government funded technical institutes. The JoSSAA 2021 Round 4 seat allotment result once declared will be available on jossa.nic.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
    X