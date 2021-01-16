Join Indian Army: Registration open for NCC Special Entry Scheme’s 49th course

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Indian Army has invited application from unmarried male and female candidates, including the wards of battle casualties of the Army personnel for the grant of short service commission.

There are a total of 55 vacancies which will be filled up and the forms to apply are available online. The candidates can fill and submit the forms until January 28. Once selected, candidates will undergo pre-commission training for 49 weeks at the Officers Training Academy at Chennai.

Eligibility:

Nationality. A candidate must either be: (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, or (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will, however, not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

Age Limit:

For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jan 2021 (born not earlier than 02 Jan 1996 and not later than 01 Jan 2002; both dates inclusive).

Note. Candidates should note that the date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation/Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate on the date of submission of applications will only be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

Education qualification:

Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. Such students will need to secure overall aggregate of minimum 50% marks in degree course if selected in interview, failing which their candidature will be CANCELLED.

Service in NCC:

Should have served for minimum three academic years (wef 22 Feb 2013 to onwards till date)/two years (23 May 2008 till 21 Feb 2013) in the senior Division/Wing of NCC.

Grading. Should have obtained minimum of 'B' Grade in 'C' Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC 'C' Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course.

For more details click here.