Job news: Indian railways Recruitment 2019 new vacancy list

    New Delhi, Oct 21: As part of the Indian railways Recruitment 2019, a vacancy list has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    A notification has been released inviting applications for the posts of Additional General Manager, Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager.

    The candidates will be appointed on a deputation basis. The upper age limit is 56 years. Candidates must apply soon as the application process will be closed by the month end of mid-November. Candidates can apply on indianrailways.gov.in.

    Indian Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancy list:

    Additional General Manager/ Joint General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager/ Deputy General Manager: 3 posts

    Additional Deputy Commissioner/ Joint Collector: 2 posts

    Eligibility: 20 years experience

    Job duration: 3 to 5 years

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 7:16 [IST]
