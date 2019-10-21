Job news: Indian railways Recruitment 2019 new vacancy list

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: As part of the Indian railways Recruitment 2019, a vacancy list has been released. More details are available on the official website.

A notification has been released inviting applications for the posts of Additional General Manager, Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager.

The candidates will be appointed on a deputation basis. The upper age limit is 56 years. Candidates must apply soon as the application process will be closed by the month end of mid-November. Candidates can apply on indianrailways.gov.in.

Indian Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancy list:

Additional General Manager/ Joint General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager/ Deputy General Manager: 3 posts

Additional Deputy Commissioner/ Joint Collector: 2 posts

Eligibility: 20 years experience

Job duration: 3 to 5 years