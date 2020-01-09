  • search
    Job alert: Railway RCF Recruitment 2020 begins for 400 vacancies, check details

    New Delhi, Jan 09: The Railway RCF Recruitment 2020 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    A total of 400 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply before February 6, 2020.

    A merit list would be created on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI certificates. Both the class 10 and certificate programme would get equal weightage. The final merit list would be created trade-wise, the official notification says. More details are available on rcf.indianrailways.gov.in.

    Age criteria: Applicants should be at least 15 years of age and the upper limit is 24. The age could be calculated as on January 8 2020. For the SC/ST candidates, upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years. In case of OBC it is three years and for the PwD category it is 10 years.

    Application Fee: Rs 100

    Educational qualification: Class 10 level of education along with ITI certificate to apply.

    RCF Recruitment vacancy details:

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 8:10 [IST]
